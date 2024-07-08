Telangana Today Sr. Editorial Cartoonist selected for Cartoonist Shekhar Memorial Award-2024

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 10:33 PM

Telangana Today Cartoonist Narsim.

Hyderabad: Senior editorial cartoonist of Telangana Today English daily, P Narasimha, also known as Narsim, has been selected for the prestigious Cartoonist Shekhar Memorial Award-2024.

Narsim, is regarded highly for his depiction of political satire through his art work. The cartoonist already has received several prestigious awards including ‘Best Newspapers Art: Covering Cartons, Caricature and Illustrations’ National Award for Excellence in Journalism, from Press Council of India.

The presentation function of Cartoonist Shekhar Memorial Award – 2024, which comes with a memento and cash reward of Rs 10,116, will be held at Press Club Somajiguda on Sunday, July 21.

Family members of late cartoonist Shekhar expressed happiness over Narsim being selected to receive the award this year. “It is an honour for the family members and friends of late cartoonist Shekhar to bestow the award to a senior cartoonist like Narsim. Well known as a senior political cartoonist, Narsim has a unique style and take, on politics and we are proud to present this award to him,” the family members of late cartoonist Shekhar, said.