Telangana tops in demand for laptops

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:54 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: Work from home and learn from home seem to have pushed the use of laptops in Telangana. According to a recent report by Amazon.in, the State tops the country when it comes to the demand for laptops, and the e-commerce giant has expanded the selection of its portfolio and added the latest products by top brands across price points.

The report also states that Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Warangal, Nalgonda and Karimnagar are the top cities that are driving additional growth for the laptop segment in the State, along with smaller towns such as Medak, Siddipet, Jangaon, Mahbubnagar, Kodad and Farooqnagar. HP, Lenovo, Dell and Asus are the top brands in the region.

“With the opening of educational institutes, we have seen an increase in demand for laptops from the region. Customers in Telangana have been shopping for laptops on Amazon.in and are using finance schemes such as no-cost EMI and much more,” Akshay Ahuja, director, Consumer Electronics, Amazon India, said.

There is also a huge demand for entry-level laptops from brands such as Honor, Redmi, HP and Lenovo. Interestingly, the demand for PC components such as RAM, HDD and Printer Ink, along with entry-level smartwatches, is also on the rise.