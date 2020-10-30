Telangana: Trapped coal miner died, rescue team retrieved the body

Trade union leaders staged a protest demonstration demanding justice to the deceased miner.

Peddapalli: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) employee, Rapolu Naveen (26), who was trapped underneath a coal rock when the roof caved in in Vakeelpalli (Nine incline) coal mine on Thursday, died.

Rescue team retrieved the body on Friday early hours after a 12-hour rescue operation. Body has been shifted to Godavarikhani Singareni area hospital for postmortem.

Trade union leaders staged a protest demonstration demanding justice to the deceased miner.

Besides a job to the kin of the deceased, Rs 1 crore ex gratia should be provided, they demanded and wanted the management to take action against the officials responsible for the accident.

An overman, Naveen was trapped under coal rock when the roof cave-in at 66th level of 41st deep at around 5 pm. Singareni officials deployed a rescue team who retrieved the body after a 12 hours rescue operation.

