Telangana: Two brothers drown in pond at Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:48 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hanmakonda: In a tragic incident, two young brothers drowned in a pond at Rampur under Dharmasagar mandal limits in the district on Thursday.

Gorre Rishi (11) and Ritwik (9), sons of Gorre Niharika and Suman, residents of Damera village in Elkathurthy mandal, were attending a relative’s wedding in Rampur and decided to cool off by taking a swim in the nearby pond in the evening. However, both drowned in the pond.

The news of the brothers’ drowning left relatives and their families grief-struck. The Madikonda police urged the public to remain cautious when venturing near bodies of water, especially during the summer.