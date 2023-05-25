Distressed over husband’s death, woman ends life in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:23 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: Distressed at the death of her husband in the US, a woman committed suicide at her house in Amberpet on Thursday.

B Sahithi (23), a resident of DD colony Amberpet was married to Manoj, nearly a year-and-a-half ago. After marriage, the couple moved to Dallas, US and were staying there.

The family members told the police that Sahithi on May 2 returned to India to take her parents along with her to United States. Even as they were making arrangements to leave this month-end, Manoj suffered a cardiac arrest on May 20 and on being shifted to hospital passed away.

“The body of Manoj was brought to Hyderabad on May 23, and the final rites were performed on Wednesday. On Thursday, Sahithi hanged herself to the ceiling fan in the bedroom of their house. On noticing it the family members rushed her to hospital where doctors pronounced her dead,” said Amberpet police.

A case is registered.

