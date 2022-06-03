Telangana: Two TRS candidates to Rajya Sabha unanimously

Hyderabad: The two candidates of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Dr B Pardhasaradhi Reddy and D Damodar Rao have been declared unanimously elected as members of Rajya Sabha here on Friday.

The Returning Officer Upendar Reddy for the election handed over election certificates to Pardhasaradhi Reddy and Damodar Rao in the presence of the Legislative Affairs minister V Prashanth Reddy and others. The last date for withdrawals for the election was Friday and with only two candidates remaining in the fray for two Rajya Sabha seats, they were elected unopposed.

Assembly secretary Narasimha Charyulu, Returning officer Upendar Reddy, Rajya Sabha Member Vaddiraju Ravichandra, MLC Naveen Kumar and TRSLP secretary Ramesh Reddy were present on the occasion.

In a statement issued later in the day, the newly elected Rajya Sabha member D Damodar Rao thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for selecting him to the post.

He said “I wholeheartedly thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who selected me for a responsible position as member of Rajya Sabha. I will strive to live up to the expectations of my mentor and try my best as a humble soldier of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for development of the State. I shall remain eternally grateful to the leader nonpareil, the architect of Telangana. I will follow in his footsteps to protect and highlight interests of the State. As his humble follower, I will work for the development of Telangana state to the best of my ability”, Damodar Rao said.

