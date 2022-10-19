Telangana urges Centre to grant TAC clearance to DPRs of Godavari basin

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over the inordinate delay in granting Technical Advisory Committee(TAC) clearance to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Godavari basin projects in the State, the Telangana government has urged the Jal Shakti Ministry to immediately take steps for expeditious approval of the DPRs.

Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar on Wednesday wrote a letter to Jal Shakti Ministry asking it to speed up the TAC clearance process for three projects, whose DPRs has been cleared by the Central Water Commission(CWC) in March this year. He stated that the State had submitted six DPRs on Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Scheme(LIS) Sammakka Sagar Project (Thupakulagudem project), Mukteshwar (Chinna Kaleshwaram) LIS, Chowtpally Hanumanth Reddy LIS Modikuntavagu Project and Channaka–Korata barrage on the Godavari to the CWC, out of which three DPRs were cleared by it.

He stated that though the CWC with due clearance had forwarded the DPRs of Channaka–Korata barrage, Chowtpally Hanumanth Reddy LIS and Mukteshwar (Chinna Kaleshwaram) LIS to Godavari River Management Board(GRMB) in March for appraisal and technical clearance and even after the detailed notes and observations of the GRMB meeting held in April were submitted to CWC, so far TAC clearance had not been granted.

He reminded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had written a letter to Jal Shakti Ministry last September requesting early clearance of the six DPRs. He urged the ministry to immediately take steps to expeditious the clearance of the DPRs.