Woman kidnapped and raped in Khammam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 August 2024, 08:56 PM

Representational Image

Khammam: In an horrifying incident, a 42-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by an unidentified person at Kusumanchi area in the district.

The incident that took place a couple of days ago came to light on Tuesday as the victim lodged a complaint with the police in Khammam city.

It was said that the woman, who was a labourer used to live in Pandurangapuram area in the city, was kidnapped by her neighbour Anjamma with the help of a man on the pretext of offering her work.

She was taken to a house at Kusumanchi area on a motorbike and was raped by the man with the help of Anjamma. Later the accused left the woman at the Government General Hospital with severe bleeding injuries.

The accused allegedly warned the woman that she would be killed if she revealed the incident to anyone. However, she managed to lodge a complaint with the police on Tuesday. Investigation is underway.