Telangana: Works related to nine medical colleges on target

At a review meeting, Harish said the construction and recruitment of healthcare workers for the nine medical colleges were being taken up simultaneously

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 AM, Wed - 29 March 23

Hyderabad: Medical seats from the upcoming academic year in Telangana were set to further increase with the Telangana government on target to add nine more medical colleges in 2023-24. The construction and other crucial works related to the nine medical colleges were on schedule and would be available for students from the next academic year, Health Minister T Harish Rao said on Tuesday.

The nine government medical colleges and the attached government general hospitals, which would come under the jurisdiction of the Director of Medical Education DME, Telangana, include Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Jangaon, and Nirmal.

At a review meeting, Harish said the construction and recruitment of healthcare workers for the nine medical colleges were being taken up simultaneously.

The State government created 3,897 posts in various categories for nine new medical colleges and attached hospitals. A total of 433 posts had been sanctioned and would be filled in each of the nine medical colleges.

