Telangana: Youth distributes rice and mosquito nets to tribals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Kothagudem: Happy to Help Foundation youths have extended a helping hand to adivasi families living at Komaram Bheem Nagar of Mulakalapally mandal in the district on Tuesday.

The youths distributed rice, clothes, bananas and slates to kids. The youths came to know that the adivasis living in the forests were suffering from viral fevers due to weather change and hence provided mosquito nets.

As part of the Mission for Tribes programme, with the help of a donor Rajesh and his family members the material was provided.

The foundation members Lentil Leans, Naveen, Vinay, Manish, Mukesh, Rama Krishna and others were present.