Govt. teacher suspended for attending duties consuming alcohol

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 07:08 PM

Kothagudem: A secondary grade teacher Pathipati Veeraiah working in Mandal Parishad Primary School, Rajiv Nagar Colony of Mulakalapally mandal in the district was suspended.

District educational officer Venkateshwara Chary issued orders suspending the teacher for attending school under the influence of alcohol and negligence in duties.

It might be recalled that he attended duties in an inebriated condition on Friday and he was moved to a nearby cattle shed by the locals.