Telangana’s 5,973 govt schools selected under PM SHRI Schools scheme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:58 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: As many as 5,973 government schools across the State have been shortlisted by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, to apply for PM SHRI Schools (PM Schools for Rising India) scheme.

These schools were shortlisted based on the 10 minimum benchmarks including own building in good condition, barrier free access, fire safety measures, enrollment, at least one separate toilet each for boys and girls, potable drinking water, and separate hand washing facility.

According to a proceeding issued by the School Education department, all these selected government schools have been instructed to apply on the PM SHRI portal online at https://pmshrischools.education.gov.in/ on or before December 25. Of the total shortlisted, 1,204 schools will be finally selected with two in each mandal in the State.

As per the scheme, the aim of these schools will not only be cognitive development but also creating holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with 21st century skills.

The pedagogy adopted in these schools will be more experiential, holistic, integrated, play/toy-based (particularly, in the foundational years) inquiry-driven, discovery oriented, learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible, and, enjoyable.

This apart, these schools will be developed as Green Schools incorporating environment friendly aspects like energy efficient using solar panels and LED lightings, nutrition gardens with natural farming, waste management etc.