Telangana’s Aarush wins bronze in MPL 34th National U-8 Chess Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:26 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Telanagana’s Aarush Bathula receiving the trophy.

Hyderabad: Telanagan’s Aarush Bathula clinched a bronze with nine points from 11 rounds in the MPL 34th National U-8 Chess Championship held at the K L University, Vijayawada recently.

Aarush stunned Vihaan Anupam Agarwal of Maharashtra in the bronze medal match. Earlier, he began with two back victories before losing the next two games. He then bounced back by winning six matches in a row. He also defeated two international players.

This victory confirmed berth for Aarush into the U-8 category for the upcoming Asian Games and Commonwealth Games and World Championships. Meanwhile, Avirat Chauhan of Maharashtra and Rahul Ramakrishnan from Puducherry bagged gold and silver medals respectively.

Aarush also won the top honours in the U-8 category of the All India Open FIDE Rated Rapid Tournament held at Chirala. He took silver in the U-7 category of Asian Schools Chess Championship in 2021. He trains at the Unique Champs Chess Foundation in Manikonda, Hyderabad.

