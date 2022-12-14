Telangana’s Aashirwad Saxena clinches silver in National Track Cycling Championship

Hyderabad: Telangana cyclist Aashirwad Saxena continued his fine performance and clinched the silver medal in the National Track Cycling Championship held in Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday.

Competing in the Junior Men 15 Km Point Race he scored 240 points to emerge runner-up. Earlier he secured silver in the 10km Scratch race in the juniors category and a bronze in the team sprint event along with A Rama Krishna and K Sai Ram.