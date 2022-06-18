Telangana’s Aishwarya, Srikruthi delighted with India call-up

Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

V Aishwarya (left) and P Srikruthi with their winners trophy at the National Beach Volleyball Championship.

Hyderabad: When Telangana’s V Aishwarya and P Srikruthi were selected to represent India in the upcoming Asian Beach Volleyball Championship, scheduled to be held in Thailand, their joy knew no bounds.

The two have been dreaming of donning the Indian jersey ever since they started playing the game. The duo, which forged their partnership recently, emerged champions in the recently-concluded 22nd National Beach Volleyball Championship for men and women, held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Aishwarya is a daughter of a farmer from Bollepally village, Nalgonda. “I won my first gold in the nation in Chennai and that helped me realise my dream of representing the country. I am very delighted now that I am going to play for India. I have previously represented Telangana State in eight nationals but I haven’t got selected for the Indian team. I am excited to play my maiden international tournament,” said the elated Aishwarya.

“I used to watch my seniors play volleyball in my school. I got interested in the game and started playing. Our physical education teacher Bramaiah sir trained me in my eighth standard. Later, I got selected to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel in Visakhapatnam after my 10th standard and now training under Satyanaryana sir,” said the BA second year student of Nagarjuna Degree College, Nalgonda.

When asked about her preparation for the upcoming Asian beach volleyball tournament, she said, “I am working hard to give my best. The tournament will have more experienced players. Whether we win or lose, we want to give a tough fight to them in the competition,” revealed the 18-year-old.

Srikruthi, the 20-year-old from Hyderabad, too determined to make her outing a special one. “My dream is to play for India, now it has come true. The moment we won the final in the senior nationals was unforgettable,” said Srikruthi.

Hailing from a humble family, whose father is a private employee, Srikruthi said, “I have already played 17 nationals in various age categories but this time I got a chance to represent the country. This is a big thing for me.”

“I am practicing regularly as the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) has yet to announce the national camp dates. I want to play more for my country and make my parents proud,” said the PG second year student of the St Francis College.