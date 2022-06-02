Telangana’s growth in eight years tremendous: KTR

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao informed that Telangana became a role model to the entire nation by registering tremendous growth in all sectors during the last eight years. When compared to the situation that prevailed in the region before the formation of a separate state, a lot of change took place, he said on Thursday, after hoisting the tri-colour at the integrated district collectorate office in Sircikka on the occasion of 8th formation of Telangana

A lot of growth has been recorded within a span of eight years, than compared to the last 75 years, reiterated KTR adding that besides economic growth, abnormal growth was recorded in per capita income, electricity supply, drinking water supply, irrigation sector, public welfare, industry, and IT sectors. State stood in first place with a 17.24 percent annual growth rate from 2014 to 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said that in order to protect the interests of farmers by making agriculture more profitable, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, for the first time ever in the country, introduced Rythu Bandhu in 2018 and has since been depositing the amount in the bank accounts of farmers. To provide assured income to the farming community, the Telangana government was encouraging oil farm cultivation in the state, he said. It may be noted that for the first time, Rs 1,000 crore was allocated in the state budget to plant oil farm saplings in 600 acres.

For the first time in the country, the state government has started an e-health profile programme to protect the health of the people. The programme was launched on a pilot basis in Rajanna-Sircilla and Mulugu districts. The health details of every person above the age group of 18 years would be recorded by conducting 30 different medical tests, and a digital health profile card would be handed over to them. If the people were diagnosed with diseases, required medicines would also be supplied regularly besides medical services free of cost.

So far, 203 medical teams have collected 4.77 lakh blood samples from 3.4 lakh persons, the Minister informed and added that the process of analyzing the samples was under progress.

Rama Rao said that an Aqua Hub would be set up in 500 acres area at Mid Manair reservoir by spending Rs 2,000 crore and employing about 10,000 people. State government has entered a memorandum of understanding with an American based company, Fishin. Companies such as Fresh to Home, Ananda Group, and CP Aqua have come forward to invest in the Aqua Hub.

Mid Manair, constructed as part of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, has become a water junction for Kaleshwaram project. The water table in drought prone Sircilla district has increased abnormally with the construction of the project.

It was possible to supply water to 86,150 acres in Vemulawada and Sircilla constituencies if Package-9 works taken up with Rs 1,627 crore was completed. Under this package, 11,635 tmc water would be lifted to Upper Manair from Mid Manair.

A total of 2.52 lakh acres of land would get water if the works of package-9,10,11,12 of Kaleshwaram project were completed. Talking about Dalit Bandhu, Rama Rao said that the policies adopted by the previous governments during the last 75 years failed to bring change in the lives of dalits. So, the Telangana government, which successfully completed Kaleshwaram project, Mission Bhagiratha, Ryth Bandhu and Rythu Bima, has introduced dalit bandhu to brining comprehensive change in the lives of dalit after consulting with MPs, MLCs, MLAs and intellectuals from the community.

In the district, a total of 205 beneficiaries including Veterinary-49, Industry-46, and other fields-110 were selected under the scheme. All dalits would be provided benefit under the scheme in a phased manner, the Minister assured. To make the poor lead a dignified life, the state government was constructing double bedroom houses for the homeless poor. Out of 6,886 double bedroom houses sanctioned to the district, 3,402 houses were completed along with all facilities so far.

In order to provide basic facilities in all government schools, the government has introduced the Mana Vooru Mana Badi programme. As part of it, English medium would be introduced in all schools from the next academic year. 26,065 schools would be developed by spending Rs 7,289 crore. Besides digital education, drinking water, toilets, electricity, furniture, kitchen sheds, new class rooms in place demolished, and other repair works would be taken up.

Talking about the district, the Minister informed that various developmental works were taken up in Sircilla by spending Rs 100 crore. A GIS based master plan was being prepared for the systematic development of Vemulawada temple town in Vemulwada Temple and Area Development Authority limits. To provide employment opportunities to weavers and owners, the government was giving Rs 2,500 crore worth orders including Bathukamma sarees, Christmas, Ramzan and others. Apparel park is being constructed in 60 acres with Rs 174 crore.