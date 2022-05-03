Telangana’s Hitesh Dolwani clinches para TT gold

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:51 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Telangana's Hitesh Dolwani in action during his match.

Hyderabad: Hitesh Dolwani thrashed Vishwa Tambe 11-5, 11-6, 11-4 in the final of the Para Table Tennis National Championship held at the Abhay Prashal Indoor Stadium, Indore.

Earlier in the semifinals, he defeated Mukherjee 11-5, 11-7, 10-12, 11-6 to enter into the final. At the age of 46, Hitesh represented Telangana State for the first time in the Para Table Tennis Championship and won the title. He participated in the class 10 category of disability.

Results: Final: Hitesh Dolwani bt Vishwa Tambe 11-5, 11-6, 11-4; Semifinals: Hitesh Dolwani bt Mukherjee 11-5, 11-7, 10-12, 11-6; Quarterfinals: Hitesh Dolwani bt Gaurav 4-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-8, 11-5.

