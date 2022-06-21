Telangana’s Hussamuddin determined to win gold in Commonwealth Games

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published: Published Date - 11:17 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Telangana boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin is confident of a good show in the Commonwealth Games. File Photo

Hyderabad: Mohammad Hussamuddin, the Indian boxer from Nizamabad, is leaving no stone unturned to win the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games, scheduled to be held in Birmingham, next month.

Having won a bronze medal in the last edition of the CWG in Gold Coast, the expectations are high on this State boxer. The boxer too is aware of it and he is determined to return with a gold. “Yes, having won a bronze in the last edition, the expectations are high. I am determined to win gold this time. I have been working very hard for the last six months in Patiala at the national camp,” said Hussamuddin.

Hussamuddin qualified for the CWG defeating 2019 Asian Championship silver medallist Kavinder Singh Bisht 4-1 in the final of the 57kg trials. However, his journey to the Indian team was a tough one. Having lost to Rohit Mor of New Delhi in the 2021 senior nationals, he missed a spot in the Indian team for the Men’s World Boxing Championship held in Belgrade, Serbia in October last.

The ouster from the Indian team also deprived him of a few tournaments that would serve as a big experience. But he bounced back in style. “It was very disappointing to miss the World Boxing Championship. I got married and could not train before the nationals. After losing the final, I could not play in many tournaments for a few months. So I was determined to make a strong comeback. I worked hard for four to five months before the trials. I am now happy that I am back to my best,” added the army man.

“I am fully fit and raring to go. With experience behind me, I am confident of a good outing. I have learnt a lot since the last Commonwealth Games. I now know my game much better and I make fewer mistakes now. My goal is to win gold in Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. Now that Asian Games are postponed, I am focused on CWG,” he revealed.

Speaking about his preparations, he said, “The camp has been going on very well. We will leave for Ireland on July 7 and train there to get acclimatised to the conditions there,” he revealed.

Hussamuddin further added that another Nizamabad boxer Nikhat Zareen winning World Championship gold was a great achievement. “I am very happy that the Nizamabad boxer has become world champion. Her achievement motivates a lot of youngsters to take up sport,” he concluded.