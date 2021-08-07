Telangana’s new Secretariat to be differently-abled friendly

Battery-powered vehicles for smooth movement of visitors, including elderly

Hyderabad: The upcoming Secretariat complex will be a structure friendly to the differently-abled, elderly and visitors with other challenges and will have a special facility for VIPs. Apart from ensuring ramps and other provisions, including special entry and exits, battery-powered vehicles will be operated for facilitating the smooth movement of visitors.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who inspected the under-construction Secretariat on Saturday, asked officials to take necessary measures to expedite works for completion of upper floors as work on the ground floor had been completed. He suggested an action plan should be discussed and implemented in this regard.

“The governance in the self-ruled Telangana is highly transparent, and efforts are being made to bring the fruits of this administration closer to the people using modern technologies. The new Secretariat ensures this,” he said.

The Chief Minister also conducted a review meeting and made several suggestions for improving facilities. Speaking on the occasion, he suggested that the Secretariat should reflect the ideal governance being rendered by the government. He wanted an ideal environment for the government staff to carry out their duties peacefully. Every aspect of the construction works should be scrutinised and completed expeditiously.

Chandrashekhar Rao wanted an effective rainwater management system to facilitate the discharge of rainwater to prevent stagnation in front of the Secretariat as well as its surroundings. He asked the officials to obtain necessary material in a pre-planned manner before the construction work is completed to ensure that the surroundings are clean and hygienic. They were also instructed to obtain materials required for interiors in all the sections including doors, windows, furniture, electrical, plumbing and tiles among others to ensure that there is no further delay.

The Chief Minister also inspected the facade of the Secretariat, outer gates and other structures. He issued instructions with regard to the lampposts to be fitted to compound walls and expressed satisfaction over the spaciously built corridors. He discussed the location of the offices of the Chief Minister, Ministers, the Chief Secretary and other staff as well as departments, including the General Administration Department. He also inspected waiting halls designed for dignitaries from other States as well as countries, apart from seating facility for other visitors. He also examined the parking lots for two-wheelers, four-wheelers, buses and other vehicles as well as the helipad area.

