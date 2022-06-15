GITAM Grand Masters Chess: Telangana’s Sarayu draws with Orthik

Telanganas Velapula Saryau playing against IM Nigmatov Ortik.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Velpula Sarayu (IND 1896) drew with IM Nigmatov Orthik (UZB 2462) in the eighth round of the GITAM 3rd Vizag Grand Masters held at the GITAM University, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Earlier in the seventh round, she defeated GM Nguyen Van Huy (VIE 2383). In category A, five players were in joint-lead with 6.5 points from eight rounds. GM Paichadze Luka (Georgia 2555), GM Stupak Kirill (Belarus 2453), GM Savchenko Boris (FIDE 2524), IM Audi Ameya (India 2395) and IM Gusain Himal (India 2371) are in the lead.

Atul Kumar, AICF joint-secretary started the category-C tournament for the players who are rated below 1600 points.