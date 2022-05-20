Telangana’s Shashank stuns top seed Ojas to clinch men’s tennis title

Published Date - 07:50 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: Telangana player Theertha Shashank rallied from a set down to stun top seeded Ojas Tejo from Tamil Nadu to clinch the men’s title in the 1 lakh AITA men’s tournament at Ash Tennis Academy in Hyderabad on Friday.

The unseeded player went down in the first set with 2-6. However, he bounced back and took the close second set 7-5 to take the match into the decider. In the final set, the Hyderabad lad brought his top game to cruise to a comfortable 6-0 victory.

Shashank, who entered the tournament as a qualifier, made his way through to the final with some impressive victories.

Shashank is being mentored by Suresh Krishna at the Suresh Krishna Tennis Academy.

Results: Final: Theertha Shashank (TS) bt Ojas Tejo (TN) 2-6 7-5 6-0.

