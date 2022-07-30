Telangana’s Srivally emerges champion at National Series U-18 tennis tournament

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Srivally Medishetty emerged champion in the girls under-18 singles after her opponent Laxmi Siri Dandu retired in the third set, at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy National Series Under-18 tennis tournament, sponsored by Sanali Group, on Saturday.

Srivally, who lost the first set 5-7, rallied to draw level with a 6-4 in the second set and was leading 5-1 before Laxmi retired.

Results:

Finals: U-18: Boys Singles: Nishit Nilesh Rahane (MH) bt Vatsal Manikantan (GJ) 7-5,6-2;

Girls: Srivally Medishetty (TS) bt Laxmi Siri Dandu (TS) 5-7,6-4,5-1 (Ret)

Boys Doubles: Ojus Dabas/Nishit Nilesh Rahane (MH) bt Vineeth Mutyala (TS)/Rishi Vandhan Sadeeshkumar (KA) 7-5,6-2;

Girls Doubles: Abhaya Vemuri/Apurva Vemuri (TS) bt Tamanna Panwar (HR)/Shrijana M Thapa (KL) 6-3, 6-4.