Telecom industry warns public of ongoing frauds on mobile tower installation

Hyderabad: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Friday warned the public against frauds related to the installation of mobile towers on properties.

According to a public notice released by the department, some companies, agencies, individuals were cheating the public by promising them hefty monthly rental payments for the installation of mobile towers.

After collecting money under various names such as security deposit, application fee, registration charges, stamp duty, and government tax, the organisations or individuals become unreachable. The department also warned that fraudsters are offering a fake ‘no objection certificate’ for the installation of towers.

“Normally, no TSP or IP-I company asks for any advance money for the installation of the tower,” the notice said.

Mobile towers are said to be installed by operators like Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea or by authorised telecom infrastructure providers. Consumers were requested to verify the authenticity by visiting the websites of TSPs or IPs before accepting any offers for tower installation.

An updated list of approved TSPs and IPs is also available at www.dot.gov.in.

Here is the list of TSPs and IP-1 is available on the DoT website

https://dot.gov.in/access-services/list-access-service-licences-issued

https://dot.gov.in/infrastructure-provider

