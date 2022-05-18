Telugu Business Association announced in Qatar

Published Date - 08:50 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Indian Ambassador launches newly formed Telugu Business Association- Qatar Doha,

Hyderabad: Businessmen from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who are based in Qatar have come together to form the Telugu Business Association – Qatar (TBA-Q). It will be an associated organisation of the Indian Business and Professionals Council which is an apex body under the Embassy of India, Qatar.

Giving details of the organization, office bearers said the objective of the non-profit organisation is to provide a networking platform for Telangana and AP origin businesses to enhance business and to promote trade between the two Telugu-speaking States and Qatar. TBA-Q was recently launched by India’s Ambassador to Qatar Dr Deepak Mittal in the presence of honorary guest Angeline Premalatha, Counsellor (Political & Commerce) Embassy of India.

Those present on the occasion included Hisham Abdul Raheem, Vice President (Education & Research), IBPC, Abdul Sathar, Vice President (Professionals Affairs), IBPC, TV Santhosh, Vice President (Assoc. Orgn. Affairs), IBPC, Manikantan AP, Board member of Governors, IBPC, Shanavas Bava, President, Kerala Business Forum (KBF), Nisham Ismail, Secretary, KBF and Shabeer Shamras, Business Network International Qatar (BNI).

The team behind Telugu Business Association Qatar’s launch function were Rahel Imtiaz Khan, Mohammed Farman, Lutfi Kakar, Mohammed Yawar Hussain, Al Aqsa Neon Qatar, Jaffar Hussain, Liyakhat Ali, Dr Samad Khan, and Aziza Manal Begum.

