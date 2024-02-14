One-day workshop on Millets at UoH on Friday

The one-day conference will feature talks by visiting professor, Ranchi University, Dr Jean Dreze, Editor, economic and Political Weekly (EPW), Prof Mahendra Dev and Padmashree awardee and millet man of India, Dr Khader Valli.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 03:04 PM

Hyderabad: The School of Economics, University of Hyderabad is organizing a one-day workshop on ‘Diversification of Diet: Importance of Inclusion of Millets in the Diet Menu of ICDS Mid-Day Meal Scheme and Urban Canteens: A study of select Metro Cities of Telangana and Karnataka’ between 9 am and 6.15 pm on Friday, February 16, 2024.

The workshop, which is being sponsored by Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), University of Hyderabad-IoE, will have panel discussions on ‘Challenges and Perspectives on Food and Nutrition Security in India’ to he chaired by former Director of Institute of Social and Economic Change (ISEC), Bengaluru, Prof R S Deshpande and another discussion on ‘Diversification of Diet: How do ICDCS, Mid-Day Meal Scheme and Urban Canteens Fair?’ to be chaired by Prof E Revathi, the Director of Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS).