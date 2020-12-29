Telugu film actor Ram Charan tests positive for Covid-19

Hyderabad: Telugu film personality, Ram Charan has tested positive for Covid-19 and has quarantined himself.
The film hero tweeted on Tuesday that “I have tested positive for Covid-19. No symptoms & Quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon & come out stronger” (sic).
He requested all those who came in contact with him in the past couple of days to get tested for coronavirus and promised to post more updates on his recovery on his social media handles.
The Telugu film industry icon Chiranjeevi, who is Ram Charan’s father also tested positive for coronavirus last month and recovered. Controversy surrounded Chiranjeevi turning positive as his associates blamed a faulty RT-PCR test.
