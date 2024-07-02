| Telugu Film Industry Bigwigs Should Do More To Raise Awareness On Menace Of Drugs Revanth Reddy

Telugu film industry bigwigs should do more to raise awareness on menace of drugs: Revanth Reddy

CM Revanth reddy directs officials to set a pre-condition to filmmakers to provide a video of one or two minutes duration to the government to promote awareness on drugs and cybercrime when they approach the government to hike ticket prices.

By PTI Updated On - 2 July 2024, 05:25 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said Telugu film industry bigwigs, who seek government permission to increase ticket prices when a big budget film is released, are not fulfilling their social responsibility to raise awareness on the menace of drugs and cyber crime.

He directed the officials to set a pre-condition to filmmakers to provide a video of one or two minutes duration to the government to promote awareness on drugs and cybercrime when they approach the government to hike ticket prices.

The video can be made with the same cast who acted in the film for which permission to hike ticket prices is sought, he said.

It is a routine practice in Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to increase ticket prices, with government permission, for some days after the film’s release.

Revanth Reddy, who was speaking after flagging off a fleet of vehicles of state anti-narcotics bureau and cyber security bureau, appreciated mega star Chiranjeevi for handing over a video to the government against the problem of narcotic substances.

The Chief Minister also asked the Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissioners here to place the request before filmmakers to provide a short duration video to raise awareness against narcotics and cyber crime when permissions are sought for film shootings.

He said he agrees that films are made with investment of crores of rupees but drugs is a societal problem, he said. Filmmakers should give back to the society, he said.

He instructed that cinema theatre owners should screen short duration films free of cost before beginning the film screening to promote awareness against drugs and cyber crime.

Highlighting the menace of drugs, he said one person dies in a murder but families suffer if a person is addicted to drugs.

Asserting that the state government is committed to check the scourge of narcotics, Revanth Reddy urged personnel of state anti-narcotics bureau and cyber crime bureau to check the crimes effectively.

It is the government’s responsibility to ensure departmental promotions to the officials who perform their duties efficiently, he said.

Police should instil fear among cyber criminals and those involved in supply of drugs to carry out their activities in Telangana, he added.