Telugu students return from Manipur

Two special buses were arranged to take students from Hyderabad to their native places.

Amaravati: The first batch of 108 Telugu students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana arrived from Manipur at the Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad on Monday morning.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy had assured all help to the stranded Telugu students in Manipur which is rocked by violence. Two special aircraft are arranged to bring as many as 157 students from there.

The second batch of 49 students are expected to arrive in Kolkata and from there they will travel to Hyderabad.

The Andhra Pradesh government has deputed two officers to Kolkata to assist the students and also booked the flight tickets for the students besides providing them food and transport facilities free of cost.