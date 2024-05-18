Saturday, May 18, 2024
Home | Andhra Pradesh | Andhra Pradesh Four Dead Two Injured In Highway Car Truck Collision

Andhra Pradesh: Four dead, two injured in highway car-truck collision

Police report that the accident occurred near Bachupalli village in Gunti mandal when a car traveling from Hyderabad to Anantapur lost control and collided with a truck.

By ANI
Updated On - 18 May 2024, 03:26 PM
Andhra Pradesh: Four dead, two injured in highway car-truck collision

Anantapur: Four people were killed and two were critically injured after a car rammed into a truck on National Highway 44 in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district on Saturday, police said.

Police official said that the accident took place near Bachupalli village in Gunti mandal of the district. The car en route from Hyderabad to Anantapur lost control and collided with a truck.

Also Read

The deceased and the injured individuals are from the same family from Anantapur’s Rani Nagar, police said.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, the official said.

Further information is awaited.

Related News

Latest News