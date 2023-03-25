Telugu Warriors reach finals of Celebrity Cricket League 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:07 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Hyderabad: Telugu Warriors beat Karnataka Bulldozers in the second semi-final match of the 2023 Celebrity Cricket League to reach the finals. Telugu Warriors will play against Bhojpuri Dabanggs in the finals on March 25.

In the first innings, after being asked to bat first by the Telugu Warriors, the Karnataka Bulldozers managed to score 99 runs in their quota of 10 overs. Captain Pradeep topped the score chart-scored with 50 runs off 26 balls. Samrat from Telugu Warriors picked up 4 wickets, including the first hat trick in CCL 2023. In reply, Telugu Warriors scored 95 runs for 6 wickets in the allotted 10 overs.

Karnataka Bulldozers scored 98 runs in the second innings, setting a target of 103 runs to win for Telugu Warriors. With 103 runs required to win, Telugu Warriors put up a great team performance, with Roshan (27 runs off 15 balls) and Raghu (22 runs off 9 balls) scoring the most runs, to win by 6 wickets.