Biggest stars from 8 film industries to come together for ‘Celebrity Cricket League’

The two main sources of entertainment in our nation are sports and movies, and CCL is a special fusion of both.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:39 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Hyderabad: Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), the largest Sportainment event in the nation, is back and better than ever. The two main sources of entertainment in our nation are sports and movies, and CCL is a special fusion of both.

Teams from 8 different regions of India will compete in this season’s competition, giving it a national presence. Six cities, including Raipur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Jaipur, will host 19 games. The coveted CCL Cup will be up for grabs between the following teams:

Mumbai Heroes with Salman Khan as it is brand ambassador and Ritesh Deshmukh as its captain; Chennai Rhinos with Arya as its captain; Telugu Warriors with Venkatesh as its co-owner and Akhil as its captain; Bhojpuri Dabanggs with Manoj Tiwari as its captain; Kerala Strikers with Mohanlal as co-owner and Kunchacko Bopan as its captain; Bengal Tigers with Boney Kapoor as owner and Jisshu Sen Gupta as its captain, Karnataka Bulldozers with Sudeep as its captain; and Punjab De Sher with Sonu Sood as its captain.

With over 120 film celebrities involved in the league, this season is anticipated to be quite exciting for the spectators. Stadiums like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai have witnessed full attendance in the previous seasons, and the trend is likely to repeat at other locations, too, this year.

The matches will be broadcast live and exclusively on 7 different ZEE TV networks. Zee Anmol Cinema will broadcast all 19 CCL games.

Matches of Mumbai Heroes will be broadcasted on &Pictures Hindi, Punjab De Sher matches on PTC Punjabi, Telugu Warriors matches on Zee Cinemalu, Chennai Rhinos matches on Zee Thirai, Karnataka Bulldozers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Bengal Tigers matches on Zee Bangla, and Kerala Strikers matches on Flowers TV.