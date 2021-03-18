Temperatures inching towards 40 degree mark in Telangana

Hyderabad witnessed high temperatures with many parts like Khairatabad, BHEL, Trimulgherry, Rajendranagar and Asifanagar recording over 37 degree Celsius

Hyderabad: Summer is slowly turning intense with temperatures in several parts of the State marching towards 40 degree Celsius mark. On Wednesday, parts of Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Kamareddy, Adilabad and Nirmal witnessed temperatures hovering between 38 degree Celsius and 40 degree Celsius, while Laxmidevipalli and Mamakannu recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees and 39.1 degrees respectively.

Hyderabad witnessed high temperatures with many parts like Khairatabad, BHEL, Trimulgherry, Rajendranagar and Asifanagar recording over 37 degree Celsius. During the last 24 hours, the highest temperature of 36.8 degree Celsius was recorded at Jubilee Hills.

According to IMD, maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 37 degree Celsius, while minimum temperatures could prevail around 21 degree Celsius in the next three days.