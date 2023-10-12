Tennis: ATP Tel Aviv Open canceled due to security situation in Israel

In 2022, the ATP 250 event came back to Tel Aviv after a gap of 26 years. Novak Djokovic, the world number one, clinched the title by defeating Croatia's Marin Cilic in the final, according to Xinhua.

By IANS Updated On - 10:17 AM, Thu - 12 October 23

Jerusalem: The ATP Tel Aviv Open tennis tournament, scheduled to start on November 5 in the Israeli coastal city, has been cancelled due to the security situation in the country, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the organising bodies in Israel said.

The Serbian star registered for the 2023 tournament as well, alongside the American rising star Ben Shelton, who last month reached the U.S. Open semifinals where he lost to Djokovic.

The ATP has not yet officially announced if the tournament will be moved to another country, but several global sports websites reported that it would be played in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia.