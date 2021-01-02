Tension grips Ramatheertham

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Vizianagaram: Tension gripped the temple town of Ramatheertham in the district on Saturday with the leaders of the three main political parties – YSR Congress Party, Telugu Desam Party and Bharatiya Janata Party, making a beeline to the temple which was in the news after the idol of Lord Rama in the temple on Bodikonda was vandalised on December 29. YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy, TDP national president and Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu visited the temple on the day, while BJP MLC PVN Madhav has been camping in the town for the past three days pitching a tent in front of the temple.

Speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, Vijaya Sai Reddy squarely blamed Chandrababu Naidu and his partymen for the incident. “Vandalising the idols and spreading rumours, is the handiwork of Chandrababu as only he is known to be involved in such cheap tricks. As on today, TDP senior leader P Ashok Gajapathi Raju is the chairman of the temple trust board and he should step down on moral grounds. Chandrababu is not known to be god fearing as he had demolished the thousand-pillar mandapam in Tirumala. You are also aware what punishment they got for performing Kshudra Pooja in Durga temple in Vijayawada,” he pointed out. Noting that the Ramatheertham incident was unfortunate, the acts of burning temple chariots at midnight and breaking the idols in the dark without leaving evidence, were only aimed at tarnishing the image of the State government, he claimed.

The MP also recalled that during Chandrababu’s regime, as many as 20,000 temples had closed down and the TDP government during Krishna Pushkarams had demolished 39 temples, dug up the Potu rooms in Tirumala, and humiliated the priests. “Chandrababu was notorious for backstabbing, conspiracy, cheating, betrayal and all such things as he had backstabbed his father-in-law NT Rama Rao, and cheated members of the latter’s family,” he alleged. He also revealed that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy had already issued orders for restoration work and the officials estimated it would cost Rs.1.5 crore for the work.

