Tension prevails as Congress makes U-Turn on Patancheru candidate on last day of nominations

The Congress party took a U-Turn on its candidate and replaced Neelam Madhu Mudiraj with Kata Srinivas Goud on Thursday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:53 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Sangareddy: High political drama prevailed in Patancheru Assembly constituency as the Congress party took a U-Turn on its candidate and replaced Neelam Madhu Mudiraj with Kata Srinivas Goud on Thursday night. Within hours after replacing him with Goud, Madhu has joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and filed his nomination accompanied by thousands of his followers. When Kata Srinivas Goud’s nomination rally reached close to his rally, Neelam Madhu twirled his moustache and slapped his thigh challenging him when the followers of both the leaders tried to provoke each other with slogans.

However, police intervened in the matter and ensured the rallies were passed peacefully. Until a few days ago, Madhu Mudiraj and Srinivas Goud used to see the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate for Patancheru and sitting MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy as their political rival. However, the admission of Madhu into Congress by offering Patancheru a seat and his replacement with Srinivas Goud changed the political landscape. They saw him as a political rival in the election rather than Mahipal Reddy in the changed political scenario. While Madhu was threatening to teach a lesson to Damodara Raja Narasimha, who supported Srinivas Goud, in Andole, Srinivas Goud’s followers were threatening Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy with serious consequences for supporting Neelam Madhu’s candidature.

Meanwhile, the Congress Party had changed the ticket of Narayankhed Constituency too as Suresh Shetkar, whose name high-command has announced, has agreed to hand over to Patlolla Sanjeeva Reddy as the Party agreed to give Shetkar Zaheerabad MP seat.