Final list of Congress peps up dissidence in the party leaders in Suryapet

Speaking to the media, Ramesh Reddy, who has already filed nomination, said that Revanth Reddy did injustice to him and provided an opportunity to Ramreddy Damodar Reddy as the party candidate for Suryapet AC.

By Srinivas P. Updated On - 07:25 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Suryapet: TPCC secretary Patel Ramesh Reddy has alleged that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy had cheated him by denying the party ticket to him for Suryapet assembly segment. Ramesh Reddy and his family members became emotional and broke down after his name did not figure in the final list of the Congress as he expected opportunity to contest from Suryapet assembly constituency.

Speaking to the media, Ramesh Reddy, who has already filed nomination, said that Revanth Reddy did injustice to him and provided an opportunity to Ramreddy Damodar Reddy as the party candidate for Suryapet AC. He alleged that Ramreddy Damodar Reddy was a covert of Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy. TPCC president had intentionally selected Damodar Reddy, who was defeated in 2014 and 2018 elections from Suryapet, to help Jagadish Reddy for his victory in the election.

Reddy made it clear that he would be in the fray as an independent candidate. In 2018 elections also, Ramesh Reddy filed nomination as independent candidate, but withdrew after being convinced by the party leaders. The followers of Ramesh Reddy were staged a rasta roko on main road in Suryapet raising slogans against Revanth Reddy.

Three candidates Mothukupalli Narsimhulu, P Ravi and Madula Samuel filed nominations for Thungathurthy AC as Congress candidates. The party declared Mandula Samuel as its candidate in its final list leading to dissaatifaction in the two Congress leaders.