Tension prevails at BRS protest in Tungaturthi

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 August 2024, 08:16 PM

Nalgonda: Tension prevailed at Tirumalagiri under Tungaturthi constituency, when Congress workers hurled stones at BRS workers, who were staging protest over the State government’s failure in crop loan waiver.

BRS workers had put a tent to stage protest and at around 11.30 a.m., all the leaders led by former MLA Gadari Kishore arrived at the protest venue. Soon Congress workers in the guise of performing Palahishekham arrived right opposite to the venue.

Workers from the parties raised slogans against each other and the situation turned tense, when Congress workers hurled stones at the BRS tent. Tempers ran high and police tried to intervene but the Congress continued their assault and damaged BRS mandal parishad leader Raghunandan Reddy’s car and the tent put by the BRS party.

Police intervened and tried to control the situation. As the workers from the parties continued their arguments, the police resorted to lathi charge.

Meanwhile, farmers staged a protest at Tahsildar and Joint Sub Registrar office in Rajanna Sircilla and demanded the government to waive their crops.

At Bikanoor in Kamareddy, BRS leaders held a protest and sang songs over the Congress government’s failure in crop loan waiver. Similarly, at Wanaparthy, former Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy demanded the Congress government to waive the crop loans without any terms and conditions.

Former Minister V Srinivas Goud spoke to a few farmers, including women, who were approaching the union Bank of India in Mahabubnagar town for crop loan waiver.

The former Minister spoke to the farmers and shared a video on X. The farmers are seen that their crop loans were waived despite all appealing to the bank officers.

Jostle takes place between BRS workers, police in Choppadandi

Jostle took place between police and BRS activists when the latter tried to burn the effigy of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for not waiving the crop loans of all farmers.

As part of the state-wide agitation, BRS leaders led by former MLA Sunke Ravishankar staged protest demonstration in Choppadandi constituency headquarters and took out the death procession of the CM.

When they tried to burn the effigy of Revanth Reddy, police rushed to the spot and foiled their attempt.