Tension prevails in Hyderabad as Congress, AIMIM party workers clash

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:05 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Shaheennagar in Jalpally municipality following a clash between Congress and AIMIM party workers on Saturday night.

According to local reports, Shaik Yousuf Quadri, who is a local Congress party leader, went to Nabil Colony, now flooded with rain water, to inspect the area and interact with the residents. However, the local leaders of the AIMIM party prevented and forcefully sent him away from the place.

“The local AIMIM workers prevented us and threatened us against visiting the area again. All of us were pushed by them and forced to leave the area,” said Shaik Yousuf.

However, the AIMIM workers alleged that the Congress leaders were instigating the local people against the party and the official machinery to create trouble.

On information the Balapur police reached the spot and later posted pickets in the area.

