Terror module unearthed in J-K’s Baramulla; 2 LeT militant associates arrested

LeT terror module has been unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, with the arrest of two militant associates

By PTI Published Date - 03:50 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

LeT terror module has been unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, with the arrest of two militant associates

Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module has been unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, with the arrest of two militant associates and recovery of arms and ammunition from them, police said on Friday.

The two terrorist associates of LeT outfit have been arrested in Uri area of Baramulla, in north Kashmir, a police official said. He said incriminating material, including two pistols and five hand grenades, have been recovered from their possession.

A case under UA (P) & Arms Act has been registered and further investigation is going on, the police official said.