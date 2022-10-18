Terrorist held after 2 non-locals killed in J&K’s Shopian

By IANS Published: Updated On - 09:25 AM, Tue - 18 October 22

A hybrid terrorist belonging to terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), who lobbed a grenade in which two non-local labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed in Harmen area of South Kashmir's Shopian district, has been arrested, Police said on Tuesday.

Srinagar: A hybrid terrorist belonging to terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), who lobbed a grenade in which two non-local labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed in Harmen area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, has been arrested, Police said on Tuesday.

“Hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT, Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen area, Shopian, who lobbed grenade arrested by Shopian police. Further investigation and raids are going on,” Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Additional Director General Police (Kashmir zone), Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The deceased victims were identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both of whom are residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj.

Soon after the attack, police parties reached the spot and an operation was started.