Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Baramulla

A terrorist was killed in a gunfight between terrorists and security forces at the forward area of Uri, Hathlanga in North Kashmir's Baramulla district

By IANS Published Date - 10:50 AM, Sat - 16 September 23

Representational Image

Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in a gunfight between terrorists and security forces at the forward area of Uri, Hathlanga in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday.

“One terrorist killed. Search going on,” police said. The encounter started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area. After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists were killed.