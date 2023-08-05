| Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J Ks Rajouri

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Rajouri

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday

By PTI Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday

Rajouri/Jammu: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.

The encounter started during a cordon and search operation by the police and the Army at Gundha-Khawas village in the Budhal area, officials said.

The ADGP said in Jammu that the encounter was going on.

“According to feedback from the ground, one terrorist has been killed so far,” the officer said.