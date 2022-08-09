Terrorists will kill me anytime: Raja Singh

File Photo: BJP MLA T Raja Singh

Hyderabad: BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Tuesday made sensational comments saying that he would be killed anytime as he was facing threat from terrorists.

“Terrorists will kill me any time and it is 100 per cent confirm. They will hit me with bullets. I know the date also,” he said after unveiling the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Shankarpally in Ranga Reddy district.

“Before dying I have a dream. Everyone should develop like me” he said adding that he studied the history of Shivaji Maharaj in detail and everyone must live like him.

Those speaking about ”dharma” (righteousness) were being targeted in the country and offensive posts were uploaded on various social media platforms against them.

In several incidents, unidentified persons attacked innocent people for striving to protect ”dharma”. But the youth must continue to strive for protecting ”dharma”, he said.

Singh”s comments assumed significance as his security was already enhanced because he was facing life threats.