TET 2023: Telangana Govt declares one and half-day holiday for educational institutions

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday declared one and half-day holiday i.e., Thursday (afternoon) and Friday (full day) for the educational institutions that are constituted as centres for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2023 scheduled for Friday.
The TET paper – I will be conducted in 1,139 centres, while paper-II in 913 centres across the State. The educational institutions have been instructed not to schedule any other written examination on Thursday and Friday.