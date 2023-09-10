Modern Command Control Centre to monitor schools in Telangana

Named 'Vidya Samiksha Kendra', the centre will be used for tracking the enrollment of students and their learning levels, achievement of both individual students and school-wise, across the State

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 07:40 AM, Sun - 10 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: From enrollment, attendance to academic performance, the entire information pertaining to all schools including the private ones besides monitoring of government-run institutions will just be a click away with the new state-of-the-art Command Control Centre being launched by the School Education Department by the end of this month.

Named ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra’, the centre will be used for tracking the enrollment of students and their learning levels, achievement of both individual students and school-wise, across the State.

The new centre, which is on the lines of the Telangana State Police Command Control Centre and Health Department’s Command Control Centre, is coming up on the second floor of the Directorate of School Education at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore. Equipped with a huge 20 feet high screen along with high-end computer systems, the centre will make information receiving and monitoring hassle-free.

For this, various applications including child information, learning outcomes and mid-day meal consumption are being integrated into the centre. Leveraging the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies, the centralised dashboard is being created for monitoring the schools. It will come handy for officials for monitoring and tracking schemes including mid-day meals, free textbooks, notebooks and uniform distribution to students.

Presently, the officials are banking on the Unified District Information System for Education or UDISE database for the information. Moreover, gathering information for UDISE is a cumbersome and time-consuming process. With entire information pertaining to all schools available at a click of a button, the centre will aid officials in taking data-driven decisions.

Further, the facial recognition attendance based application, to be launched this week for taking attendance in the schools, will also be integrated to the Kendra, enabling the officials to track individual attendance of both students and teachers in the real time.

Apart from extending support to the teachers in the government-run schools, this new centre will aid officials in monitoring their attendance in real-time besides their performance and necessary training, if required. The government-run institutions including the residential schools will be under video surveillance with integration of the CCTV cameras to the centre.

Also Read Roll calls in Govt schools in Telangana to become history