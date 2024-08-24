TG ICET 2024 admission schedule out

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 August 2024, 08:36 PM

Hyderabad: The web-based counselling schedule for enrollment to MBA and MCA programmes via the TG ICET 2024 was released on Saturday with registrations for the first phase admissions open from September 1 to 8. A detailed notification will be made available on https://tgicet.nic.in/ on August 29.

As per the schedule released by the Technical Education Department, certificate verification for candidates who book a slot will be conducted from September 3 to 9 (except September 7) and web options are available from September 4 to 11. Provisional seat allotment is on September 14, and students must self-report online and pay tuition fees between September 14 and 17. Registration for the final web counselling is scheduled for September 20 and certificate verification on September 21, while web options can be exercised on September 21 and 22. Provisional seat allotment is on September 25, and students must self-report online and pay tuition fees between September 25 and 27. All candidates must report at the allotted college between September 25 and 28. Spot admission guidelines for private unaided colleges will be made available on the website on September 27.