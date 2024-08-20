TGCHE revises EdCET 2024 first phase counselling schedule for admissions in BEd courses

Registration can be done up to August 23 and web options will be available from August 24 to 26, and they can be edited on August 27.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) on Tuesday revised the Education Common Entrance Test (EdCET) 2024 first phase counselling schedule for admissions to BEd courses. Registration can be done up to August 23 and web options will be available from August 24 to 26, and they can be edited on August 27. A list of provisionally selected candidates will be released on August 30 and students have to report at colleges concerned for verification of original certificates between August 31 and September 4. The classwork will commence on August 31.

Hyderabad: The TGCHE on Tuesday rescheduled the Telangana LAWCET first phase admission counselling due to delay in approval of colleges by the Bar Council of India and other unavoidable circumstances. As per revised schedule, the registrations are open till August 24 and web options can be exercised on August 27 and 28. The provisional seat allotment is on August 31 and reporting at colleges concerned is between September 2 and 6.