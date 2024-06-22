TGDCA cracks down on misleading adverts and violations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 05:38 PM

Hyderabad: Maintaining strict vigilance on deceptive marketing, price violations, and illegal stocking of medicines, the Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana carried out as many as 20 seizures this month. Authorities seized stocks worth Rs. 4.50 lakh and warned of strict action including imprisonment.

While a majority of the offences were regarding misleading advertisements, officials also cracked down on one unlicensed medical shop. The DCA found 13 medicines that were promoted for treating various diseases in contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

Drugs that were seized include Diabenon syrup, Pratapa Kasturi, Alka-Shot CP Oral solution, Goliath capsules, and Hridyamrit Bati tablets. One of the phony drugs manufactured in Madhya Pradesh and being sold in Peddapalli – MD-TONE Syrup – claimed to treat disorders related to the uterus and irregular menstrual flow. In Kukatpally, a curry leaf powder was marketed as a cure for diabetes.

“Persons who make misleading advertisements regarding drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders are punishable under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, with imprisonment which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both,” warned DCA in a press statement released on Saturday.

Three instances of drugs being falsely manufactured and sold as food products were also observed during raids. Zyfer-XT also called Folic Acid Tablets manufactured by a company in Boduppal were seized in Medipally for supplying them under a food license.

Further, authorities acted on the reports of overpricing essential medicines and seized such drugs from pharmacists in Hanamkonda, Kothagudem, and Warangal.

Cautioning the public to not buy medicines from unlicensed sellers, the DCA revealed the details of one such seller in Mahbubnagar whose shop was raided on June 7. Around 65 varieties of allopathic drugs worth Rs. 1,5 lakhs were seized from here.

DCA actions this month:

* 20 seizures from June 1 to 21

* Drugs worth Rs. 4.50 lakh seized

* Misleading advertisements – 13

* Price violations – 3

* Medicines falsely manufactured and sold as nutraceuticals – 3

* Unlicensed medical shop – 1

How to check if a medical shop is unlicensed?

Enter the name of the medical shop in the ‘search box’ under ‘Third Party Verification’ on the ODLS website at https://odls.telangana.gov.in/ThirdPartypublicview.aspx. This allows the public to verify the details of drug licences issued by the DCA.

Where to complain?

Contact DCA regarding illegal activities concerning medicines at the toll-free number 1800-599-6969 from 10.30 am to 5 pm on all working days.