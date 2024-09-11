TGRERA recommends prosecution of Sahiti Infratec Ventures over complaints from homebuyers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 September 2024, 12:09 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) has observed that Sahiti Infratec Ventures was liable for prosecution following complaints from homebuyers of its Sahiti Sishta Abode project at Gundlapochampally in Medchal.

The Authorty in its directions asked the developer to refund payments to buyers and desisted it from entering into any development agreements.

Instructions were issued to post details of the developer along with photographs of the promoters in the list of defaulters, on TGRERA website.

The Authority passed the directions after hearing the complaints made by those who bought property in the project.

Sahiti Infratec Ventures India was also directed not to market, advertise the project.