Telangana: RERA cracks whip on erring managements, issues showcause notices

Notices were issued to Swargaseema Sandalwood Farm Private Limited Project and Swargaseema Suketana project at Cherukupally and Kondurg in Shadnagar limits

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: Cracking its whip on managements that violate rules, the Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA) issued showcause notices to three projects and sought explanation in 15 days.

Notices were issued to Swargaseema Sandalwood Farm Private Limited Project and Swargaseema Suketana project at Cherukupally and Kondurg in Shadnagar limits. The management did not obtain the mandatory RERA registration and was involved in selling plots and was advertising in newspapers and news channels.

The JLL construction company in Salarpuria Satva Knowledge Park was conducting real estate operations without obtaining the mandatory RERA registration. This apart, the promoter despite obtaining the RERA registration was not displaying the registration number in the advertisement and accordingly notices were served against the company.

Similarly, the Constella real estate project was not displaying the RERA registration number in the advertisements for its ventures at Maheswaram, Tukkapur, Srinagar near ORR exit 14. For this violation, notices were issued to the management.

RERA registration is mandatory for apartments coming up in 500 square metres and above. Issuing advertisements without RERA registration and offering prelaunch schemes was violation of rules and stern action would be initiated against the violators, RERA Chairman N Satyanarayana said in a statement issued here on Monday.

